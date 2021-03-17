Earnings results for Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. is estimated to report earnings on 03/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cypress Environmental Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 89.27%. The high price target for CELP is $6.00 and the low price target for CELP is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cypress Environmental Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Cypress Environmental Partners has a forecasted upside of 89.3% from its current price of $3.17. Cypress Environmental Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Cypress Environmental Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

In the past three months, Cypress Environmental Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.46% of the stock of Cypress Environmental Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP



Earnings for Cypress Environmental Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.39) to ($0.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Cypress Environmental Partners is -45.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cypress Environmental Partners is -45.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cypress Environmental Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

