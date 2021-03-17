Earnings results for Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Analyst Opinion on Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Duluth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.29%. The high price target for DLTH is $22.00 and the low price target for DLTH is $14.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Duluth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Duluth has a forecasted upside of 14.3% from its current price of $15.75. Duluth has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth does not currently pay a dividend. Duluth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

In the past three months, Duluth insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.99% of the stock of Duluth is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 28.88% of the stock of Duluth is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH



Earnings for Duluth are expected to grow by 44.23% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $0.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Duluth is 32.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.79. The P/E ratio of Duluth is 32.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 46.28. Duluth has a P/B Ratio of 2.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here