Earnings results for Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 03/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.51.

Analyst Opinion on Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Embraer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 37.06%. The high price target for ERJ is $9.00 and the low price target for ERJ is $4.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer does not currently pay a dividend. Embraer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

In the past three months, Embraer insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Embraer is held by insiders. Only 33.71% of the stock of Embraer is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ



Earnings for Embraer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.58) to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Embraer is -1.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Embraer is -1.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Embraer has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

