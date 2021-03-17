Earnings results for Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.55.

Analyst Opinion on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Energy Focus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 182.34%. The high price target for EFOI is $13.75 and the low price target for EFOI is $13.75. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Energy Focus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.75, Energy Focus has a forecasted upside of 182.3% from its current price of $4.87. Energy Focus has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus does not currently pay a dividend. Energy Focus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

In the past three months, Energy Focus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.50% of the stock of Energy Focus is held by insiders. Only 8.89% of the stock of Energy Focus is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI



The P/E ratio of Energy Focus is -1.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Energy Focus is -1.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Energy Focus has a P/B Ratio of 3.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

