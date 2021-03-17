Earnings results for Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Analyst Opinion on Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Entera Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 72.12%. The high price target for ENTX is $10.00 and the low price target for ENTX is $10.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Entera Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Entera Bio has a forecasted upside of 72.1% from its current price of $5.81. Entera Bio has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Entera Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

In the past three months, Entera Bio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX



The P/E ratio of Entera Bio is -8.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Entera Bio is -8.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Entera Bio has a P/B Ratio of 5.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

