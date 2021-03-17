Earnings results for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.62.

Analyst Opinion on Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Foghorn Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 100.16%. The high price target for FHTX is $27.00 and the low price target for FHTX is $24.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Foghorn Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, Foghorn Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 100.2% from its current price of $12.49. Foghorn Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Foghorn Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

In the past three months, Foghorn Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX



Earnings for Foghorn Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.64) to ($2.20) per share.

