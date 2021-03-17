Earnings results for Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited is estimated to report earnings on 03/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fury Gold Mines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 76.47%. The high price target for FURY is $2.40 and the low price target for FURY is $2.40. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines does not currently pay a dividend. Fury Gold Mines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

In the past three months, Fury Gold Mines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.65% of the stock of Fury Gold Mines is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY



Earnings for Fury Gold Mines are expected to remain at ($0.10) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Fury Gold Mines is -11.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fury Gold Mines has a P/B Ratio of 3.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

