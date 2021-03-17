Earnings results for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

G-III Apparel Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on December 7th, 2020. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.27 million. Its revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.1. G-III Apparel Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for G-III Apparel Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 39.77%. The high price target for GIII is $33.00 and the low price target for GIII is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

G-III Apparel Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.70, G-III Apparel Group has a forecasted downside of 39.8% from its current price of $32.71. G-III Apparel Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group does not currently pay a dividend. G-III Apparel Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

In the past three months, G-III Apparel Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of G-III Apparel Group is held by insiders. 96.65% of the stock of G-III Apparel Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII



Earnings for G-III Apparel Group are expected to grow by 298.21% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $2.23 per share. The P/E ratio of G-III Apparel Group is 48.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.84. The P/E ratio of G-III Apparel Group is 48.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 46.28. G-III Apparel Group has a PEG Ratio of 4.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. G-III Apparel Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

