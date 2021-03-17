Earnings results for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

Analyst Opinion on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 419.84%. The high price target for GLMD is $33.00 and the low price target for GLMD is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.71, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 419.8% from its current price of $3.60. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Galmed Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

In the past three months, Galmed Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.53% of the stock of Galmed Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD



Earnings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.27) to ($1.49) per share. The P/E ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals is -2.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals is -2.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

