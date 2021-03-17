Earnings results for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Analyst Opinion on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.75%. The high price target for GOL is $10.00 and the low price target for GOL is $5.30. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.58, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a forecasted downside of 0.8% from its current price of $8.64. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes does not currently pay a dividend. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

In the past three months, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.47% of the stock of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL



Earnings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.46) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is -1.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is -1.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here