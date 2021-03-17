Earnings results for HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HeadHunter Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.65, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.47%. The high price target for HHR is $34.30 and the low price target for HHR is $29.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group has a dividend yield of 1.23%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HeadHunter Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of HeadHunter Group is 55.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HeadHunter Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.86% next year. This indicates that HeadHunter Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

In the past three months, HeadHunter Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.36% of the stock of HeadHunter Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR



Earnings for HeadHunter Group are expected to grow by 39.68% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of HeadHunter Group is 83.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.84. The P/E ratio of HeadHunter Group is 83.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.72. HeadHunter Group has a P/B Ratio of 34.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

