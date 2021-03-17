Earnings results for HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

HEXO last announced its earnings results on December 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business earned $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. HEXO has generated ($0.96) earnings per share over the last year. HEXO has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 18th, 2021. HEXO will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HEXO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.95, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 75.15%. The high price target for HEXO is $8.00 and the low price target for HEXO is $0.75. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HEXO has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.81, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 6 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.95, HEXO has a forecasted downside of 75.2% from its current price of $7.83. HEXO has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO does not currently pay a dividend. HEXO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

In the past three months, HEXO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.26% of the stock of HEXO is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO



Earnings for HEXO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.18) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of HEXO is -1.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of HEXO is -1.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HEXO has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

