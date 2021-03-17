Earnings results for Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.4.

Analyst Opinion on Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hookipa Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.90%. The high price target for HOOK is $25.00 and the low price target for HOOK is $16.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hookipa Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.20, Hookipa Pharma has a forecasted upside of 62.9% from its current price of $12.40. Hookipa Pharma has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Hookipa Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

In the past three months, Hookipa Pharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,446.00 in company stock. Only 4.02% of the stock of Hookipa Pharma is held by insiders. Only 33.39% of the stock of Hookipa Pharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK



Earnings for Hookipa Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.84) to ($2.33) per share. The P/E ratio of Hookipa Pharma is -7.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hookipa Pharma is -7.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hookipa Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 2.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here