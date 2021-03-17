Earnings results for Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kingstone Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.28%. The high price target for KINS is $7.00 and the low price target for KINS is $7.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 2.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kingstone Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Kingstone Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.21% next year. This indicates that Kingstone Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

In the past three months, Kingstone Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of Kingstone Companies is held by insiders. 37.10% of the stock of Kingstone Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS



Earnings for Kingstone Companies are expected to grow by 1,333.33% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $0.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Kingstone Companies is -123.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kingstone Companies is -123.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kingstone Companies has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

