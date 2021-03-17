Earnings results for Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Analyst Opinion on Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lazydays in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.46%. The high price target for LAZY is $15.00 and the low price target for LAZY is $15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays does not currently pay a dividend. Lazydays does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

In the past three months, Lazydays insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.20% of the stock of Lazydays is held by insiders. Only 32.78% of the stock of Lazydays is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY



The P/E ratio of Lazydays is 27.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.79. The P/E ratio of Lazydays is 27.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 46.28. Lazydays has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

