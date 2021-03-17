Earnings results for LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

LightInTheBox last announced its earnings data on December 7th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $100.01 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. LightInTheBox has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, March 19th, 2021. LightInTheBox will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, March 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Dividend Strength: LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox does not currently pay a dividend. LightInTheBox does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

In the past three months, LightInTheBox insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 62.20% of the stock of LightInTheBox is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.86% of the stock of LightInTheBox is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB



The P/E ratio of LightInTheBox is 28.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.73. The P/E ratio of LightInTheBox is 28.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.71. LightInTheBox has a P/B Ratio of 12.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

