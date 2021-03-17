Earnings results for Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.28.

Analyst Opinion on Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Liminal BioSciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 301.79%. The high price target for LMNL is $22.00 and the low price target for LMNL is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Liminal BioSciences has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Liminal BioSciences has a forecasted upside of 301.8% from its current price of $4.48. Liminal BioSciences has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Liminal BioSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

In the past three months, Liminal BioSciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.45% of the stock of Liminal BioSciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL



Earnings for Liminal BioSciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.82) to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Liminal BioSciences is -1.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Liminal BioSciences is -1.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Liminal BioSciences has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here