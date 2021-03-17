Earnings results for Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Metacrine in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 154.52%. The high price target for MTCR is $25.00 and the low price target for MTCR is $18.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Metacrine has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.67, Metacrine has a forecasted upside of 154.5% from its current price of $8.12. Metacrine has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine does not currently pay a dividend. Metacrine does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

In the past three months, Metacrine insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.31% of the stock of Metacrine is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR



Earnings for Metacrine are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.03) to ($2.36) per share.

