Earnings results for Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.75.

Analyst Opinion on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 97.83%. The high price target for MIST is $20.00 and the low price target for MIST is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Milestone Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

In the past three months, Milestone Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.16% of the stock of Milestone Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 51.88% of the stock of Milestone Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST



Earnings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.99) to ($2.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals is -3.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals is -3.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

