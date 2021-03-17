Earnings results for Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Analyst Opinion on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Moleculin Biotech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 235.57%. The high price target for MBRX is $18.00 and the low price target for MBRX is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Moleculin Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

In the past three months, Moleculin Biotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of Moleculin Biotech is held by insiders. Only 4.82% of the stock of Moleculin Biotech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX



Earnings for Moleculin Biotech are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.38) per share. The P/E ratio of Moleculin Biotech is -13.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Moleculin Biotech is -13.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Moleculin Biotech has a P/B Ratio of 13.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

