Earnings results for Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Navigator in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.08%. The high price target for NVGS is $14.00 and the low price target for NVGS is $14.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Navigator has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Navigator has a forecasted upside of 32.1% from its current price of $10.60. Navigator has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator does not currently pay a dividend. Navigator does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

In the past three months, Navigator insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 66.16% of the stock of Navigator is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS



Earnings for Navigator are expected to grow by 914.29% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $1.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Navigator is -96.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Navigator is -96.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Navigator has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

