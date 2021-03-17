Earnings results for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.52.

Analyst Opinion on PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PDS Biotechnology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.23%. The high price target for PDSB is $10.00 and the low price target for PDSB is $6.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PDS Biotechnology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.22, PDS Biotechnology has a forecasted upside of 32.2% from its current price of $5.46. PDS Biotechnology has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology does not currently pay a dividend. PDS Biotechnology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

In the past three months, PDS Biotechnology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.78% of the stock of PDS Biotechnology is held by insiders. Only 14.80% of the stock of PDS Biotechnology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB



Earnings for PDS Biotechnology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.90) to ($0.86) per share. The P/E ratio of PDS Biotechnology is -3.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PDS Biotechnology is -3.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PDS Biotechnology has a P/B Ratio of 2.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

