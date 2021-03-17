Earnings results for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.30%. The high price target for PHAT is $63.00 and the low price target for PHAT is $34.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.00, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 18.3% from its current price of $44.80. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Phathom Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

In the past three months, Phathom Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,012,925.00 in company stock. 39.80% of the stock of Phathom Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 73.80% of the stock of Phathom Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT



Earnings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.10) to ($2.86) per share. The P/E ratio of Phathom Pharmaceuticals is -3.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Phathom Pharmaceuticals is -3.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

