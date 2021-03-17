Earnings results for Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Processa Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Processa Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA)

In the past three months, Processa Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $298,689.00 in company stock. 54.60% of the stock of Processa Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA



Processa Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 8.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

