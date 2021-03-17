Earnings results for Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Analyst Opinion on Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Red Lion Hotels in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.00%. The high price target for RLH is $3.50 and the low price target for RLH is $3.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Red Lion Hotels has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Red Lion Hotels has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels does not currently pay a dividend. Red Lion Hotels does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH)

In the past three months, Red Lion Hotels insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.06% of the stock of Red Lion Hotels is held by insiders. 64.97% of the stock of Red Lion Hotels is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH



The P/E ratio of Red Lion Hotels is -3.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Red Lion Hotels is -3.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Red Lion Hotels has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

