Earnings results for Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 208.64%. The high price target for SLRX is $5.00 and the low price target for SLRX is $5.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 208.6% from its current price of $1.62. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Salarius Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

In the past three months, Salarius Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Salarius Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 3.77% of the stock of Salarius Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX



Earnings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.54) to ($0.44) per share. The P/E ratio of Salarius Pharmaceuticals is -0.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Salarius Pharmaceuticals is -0.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 0.69. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

