Earnings results for Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Scienjoy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 522.22%. The high price target for SJ is $56.00 and the low price target for SJ is $56.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Scienjoy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.00, Scienjoy has a forecasted upside of 522.2% from its current price of $9.00. Scienjoy has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Scienjoy does not currently pay a dividend. Scienjoy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

In the past three months, Scienjoy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.14% of the stock of Scienjoy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ



The P/E ratio of Scienjoy is 9.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.72. Scienjoy has a P/B Ratio of 11.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

