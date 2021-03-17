Earnings results for Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.47.

Analyst Opinion on Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Second Sight Medical Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 83.21%. The high price target for EYES is $2.50 and the low price target for EYES is $2.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Second Sight Medical Products has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, Second Sight Medical Products has a forecasted downside of 83.2% from its current price of $14.89. Second Sight Medical Products has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products does not currently pay a dividend. Second Sight Medical Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES)

In the past three months, Second Sight Medical Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 67.52% of the stock of Second Sight Medical Products is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.07% of the stock of Second Sight Medical Products is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES



The P/E ratio of Second Sight Medical Products is -7.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Second Sight Medical Products has a P/B Ratio of 31.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

