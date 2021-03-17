Earnings results for Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sierra Metals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.85, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.33%. The high price target for SMTS is $4.80 and the low price target for SMTS is $2.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sierra Metals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.85, Sierra Metals has a forecasted upside of 28.3% from its current price of $3.00. Sierra Metals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals does not currently pay a dividend. Sierra Metals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

In the past three months, Sierra Metals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 55.39% of the stock of Sierra Metals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS



Earnings for Sierra Metals are expected to grow by 88.89% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Sierra Metals is 23.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.79. The P/E ratio of Sierra Metals is 23.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 28.06. Sierra Metals has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

