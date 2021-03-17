Earnings results for Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sypris Solutions in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Sypris Solutions.

Dividend Strength: Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Sypris Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

In the past three months, Sypris Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.30% of the stock of Sypris Solutions is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.23% of the stock of Sypris Solutions is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR



The P/E ratio of Sypris Solutions is 37.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.79. The P/E ratio of Sypris Solutions is 37.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.93. Sypris Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 5.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here