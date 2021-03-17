Earnings results for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Titan Machinery in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.25%. The high price target for TITN is $25.00 and the low price target for TITN is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Titan Machinery does not currently pay a dividend. Titan Machinery does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Titan Machinery insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,378,942.00 in company stock. Only 15.37% of the stock of Titan Machinery is held by insiders. 73.26% of the stock of Titan Machinery is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Titan Machinery are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $1.15 to $1.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Titan Machinery is 32.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.79. The P/E ratio of Titan Machinery is 32.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.32. Titan Machinery has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

