Earnings results for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.8599999999999999.

Analyst Opinion on UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UroGen Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 117.45%. The high price target for URGN is $57.00 and the low price target for URGN is $26.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

UroGen Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.25, UroGen Pharma has a forecasted upside of 117.4% from its current price of $19.43. UroGen Pharma has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. UroGen Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

In the past three months, UroGen Pharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,959.00 in company stock. Only 12.00% of the stock of UroGen Pharma is held by insiders. 71.60% of the stock of UroGen Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN



Earnings for UroGen Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.92) to ($4.46) per share. The P/E ratio of UroGen Pharma is -3.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of UroGen Pharma is -3.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. UroGen Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 2.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here