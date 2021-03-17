Earnings results for Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited is estimated to report earnings on 03/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vasta Platform in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 80.52%. The high price target for VSTA is $26.00 and the low price target for VSTA is $19.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vasta Platform has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.50, Vasta Platform has a forecasted upside of 80.5% from its current price of $11.91. Vasta Platform has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform does not currently pay a dividend. Vasta Platform does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

In the past three months, Vasta Platform insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA



Earnings for Vasta Platform are expected to grow by 79.31% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.52 per share. Vasta Platform has a PEG Ratio of 0.99. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued.

