Earnings results for Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viveve Medical in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Viveve Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

In the past three months, Viveve Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.96% of the stock of Viveve Medical is held by insiders. Only 18.16% of the stock of Viveve Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE



Earnings for Viveve Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($19.00) to ($6.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Viveve Medical is -0.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Viveve Medical is -0.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Viveve Medical has a P/B Ratio of 0.15. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here