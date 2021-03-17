Earnings results for VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRX Limited is estimated to report earnings on 03/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VolitionRx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 110.46%. The high price target for VNRX is $10.00 and the low price target for VNRX is $7.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VolitionRx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.25, VolitionRx has a forecasted upside of 110.5% from its current price of $3.92. VolitionRx has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx does not currently pay a dividend. VolitionRx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

In the past three months, VolitionRx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $53,700.00 in company stock. Only 19.60% of the stock of VolitionRx is held by insiders. Only 14.19% of the stock of VolitionRx is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX



Earnings for VolitionRx are expected to remain at ($0.44) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of VolitionRx is -8.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. VolitionRx has a P/B Ratio of 11.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

