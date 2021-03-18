Earnings results for Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

ENSERVCO Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.9.

Analyst Opinion on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enservco in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco does not currently pay a dividend. Enservco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

In the past three months, Enservco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.70% of the stock of Enservco is held by insiders. 57.54% of the stock of Enservco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV



The P/E ratio of Enservco is -2.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Enservco is -2.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

