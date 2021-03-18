Earnings results for F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.8.

Analyst Opinion on F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for F-star Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 233.33%. The high price target for FSTX is $35.00 and the low price target for FSTX is $35.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. F-star Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

In the past three months, F-star Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.70% of the stock of F-star Therapeutics is held by insiders. 67.80% of the stock of F-star Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX



Earnings for F-star Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.87) to ($2.72) per share. The P/E ratio of F-star Therapeutics is -1.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. F-star Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

