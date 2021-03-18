Earnings results for Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neos Therapeutics in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Neos Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

In the past three months, Neos Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of Neos Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 33.13% of the stock of Neos Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS



Earnings for Neos Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Neos Therapeutics is -2.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

