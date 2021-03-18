Earnings results for Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pyxis Tankers in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers does not currently pay a dividend. Pyxis Tankers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

In the past three months, Pyxis Tankers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.33% of the stock of Pyxis Tankers is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS



The P/E ratio of Pyxis Tankers is -3.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pyxis Tankers has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

