Earnings results for Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wireless Telecom Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.05%. The high price target for WTT is $2.50 and the low price target for WTT is $2.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group does not currently pay a dividend. Wireless Telecom Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

In the past three months, Wireless Telecom Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT



