PAR TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:PAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology last announced its earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.36. PAR Technology has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year. PAR Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAR TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAR)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PAR Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PAR Technology stock.

PAR Technology

FIVE POINT (NYSE:FPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point last issued its earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Five Point has generated ($0.22) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.6. Five Point has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIVE POINT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FPH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Five Point in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Five Point stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FPH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Five Point

MOTUS GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI last posted its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI has generated ($0.92) earnings per share over the last year. Motus GI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOTUS GI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MOTS)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Motus GI in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Motus GI stock.

Motus GI

COMMERCIAL METALS (NYSE:CMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals last released its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Commercial Metals has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Commercial Metals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMERCIAL METALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CMC)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Commercial Metals in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Commercial Metals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CMC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Commercial Metals