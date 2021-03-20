CARLOTZ (NASDAQ:LOTZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz last announced its earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.28. CarLotz has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CarLotz has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARLOTZ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CarLotz in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CarLotz stock.

CALERES (NYSE:CAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $571 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Caleres has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year. Caleres has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALERES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CAL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Caleres in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Caleres stock.

ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) (NYSE:ZTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) last posted its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.23. ZTO Express (Cayman) has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. ZTO Express (Cayman) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ZTO)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ZTO Express (Cayman) stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ZTO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HIMS & HERS HEALTH (NYSE:HIMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health last released its earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Hims & Hers Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hims & Hers Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HIMS & HERS HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HIMS)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hims & Hers Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hims & Hers Health stock.

