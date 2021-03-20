ZEPP HEALTH (NYSE:ZEPP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health last posted its earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. Zepp Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Zepp Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

URANIUM ENERGY (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy last released its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Uranium Energy has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. Uranium Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Uranium Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Uranium Energy stock.

KINGSOFT CLOUD (NASDAQ:KC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Its revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kingsoft Cloud has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kingsoft Cloud has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kingsoft Cloud in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kingsoft Cloud stock.

CANADIAN SOLAR (NASDAQ:CSIQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar last announced its earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian Solar has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Canadian Solar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canadian Solar in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Canadian Solar stock.

