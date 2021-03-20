STARTEK (NYSE:SRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek last issued its earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm earned $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.44 million. StarTek has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. StarTek has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STARTEK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SRT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for StarTek in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” StarTek stock.

LEGACY HOUSING (NASDAQ:LEGH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing last issued its earnings data on March 18th, 2021. The reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Legacy Housing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LEGACY HOUSING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LEGH)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Legacy Housing in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Legacy Housing stock.

HERMAN MILLER (NASDAQ:MLHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Herman Miller has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Herman Miller has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERMAN MILLER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MLHR)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Herman Miller in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Herman Miller stock.

SUTRO BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:STRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma last issued its earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.91. Sutro Biopharma has generated ($2.43) earnings per share over the last year. Sutro Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUTRO BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STRO)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sutro Biopharma in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sutro Biopharma stock.

