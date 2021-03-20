VUZIX (NASDAQ:VUZI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Its revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vuzix has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year. Vuzix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VUZIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VUZI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vuzix in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vuzix stock.

CURIS (NASDAQ:CRIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis last announced its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company earned $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. Curis has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year. Curis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CURIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRIS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Curis in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Curis stock.

RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS (NYSE:RMED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $1.11. Ra Medical Systems has generated ($108.25) earnings per share over the last year. Ra Medical Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RMED)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ra Medical Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ra Medical Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RMED, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LEGEND BIOTECH (NASDAQ:LEGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech last issued its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Legend Biotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS LEGEND BIOTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LEGN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Legend Biotech in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Legend Biotech stock.

