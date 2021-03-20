BEAM THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:BEAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $1.03. Beam Therapeutics has generated ($14.05) earnings per share over the last year. Beam Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BEAM THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BEAM)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Beam Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Beam Therapeutics stock.

Beam Therapeutics

MARATHON PATENT GROUP (NASDAQ:MARA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group last posted its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Marathon Patent Group has generated ($0.53) earnings per share over the last year. Marathon Patent Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARATHON PATENT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MARA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marathon Patent Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Marathon Patent Group stock.

Marathon Patent Group

GREAT ELM CAPITAL (NASDAQ:GECC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital last posted its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Great Elm Capital has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year. Great Elm Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GREAT ELM CAPITAL? (NASDAQ:GECC)

Wall Street analysts have given Great Elm Capital a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Great Elm Capital wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

MP MATERIALS (NYSE:MP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. MP Materials has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MP Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MP MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MP)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MP Materials in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MP Materials stock.

MP Materials