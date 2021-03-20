OVID THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:OVID) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics last released its earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Ovid Therapeutics has generated ($1.54) earnings per share over the last year. Ovid Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OVID THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OVID)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ovid Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ovid Therapeutics stock.

FLUENT (NASDAQ:FLNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.3. Fluent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLUENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLNT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fluent in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fluent stock.

LORDSTOWN MOTORS (NASDAQ:RIDE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors last released its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Lordstown Motors has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lordstown Motors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LORDSTOWN MOTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RIDE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lordstown Motors in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Lordstown Motors stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RIDE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SCHOLASTIC (NASDAQ:SCHL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic last issued its earnings data on March 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. Scholastic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCHOLASTIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SCHL)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Scholastic in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Scholastic stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SCHL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

