LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:LOGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. LogicBio Therapeutics has generated ($1.78) earnings per share over the last year. LogicBio Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOGC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” LogicBio Therapeutics stock.

AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AVEO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVEO)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock.

ARCOS DORADOS (NYSE:ARCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados last released its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year. Arcos Dorados has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCOS DORADOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARCO)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arcos Dorados in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arcos Dorados stock.

TITAN MACHINERY (NASDAQ:TITN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. Its revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Titan Machinery has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9. Titan Machinery has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TITAN MACHINERY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TITN)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Titan Machinery in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Titan Machinery stock.

