360 DIGITECH (NASDAQ:QFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech last announced its earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech has generated $2.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. 360 DigiTech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 360 DIGITECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QFIN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 360 DigiTech in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” 360 DigiTech stock.

ORGANOGENESIS (NASDAQ:ORGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis last released its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business earned $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Organogenesis has generated ($0.42) earnings per share over the last year. Organogenesis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORGANOGENESIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORGO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Organogenesis in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Organogenesis stock.

VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES (OTCMKTS:VOLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences last released its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The solar energy provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.50 million. Volt Information Sciences has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year. Volt Information Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES? (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS (NASDAQ:WOOF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Its revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Petco Health and Wellness has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Petco Health and Wellness has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WOOF)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Petco Health and Wellness in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Petco Health and Wellness stock.

