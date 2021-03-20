CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CPRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CPRX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

ONCOCYTE (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte last released its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. OncoCyte has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year. OncoCyte has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONCOCYTE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OncoCyte in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” OncoCyte stock.

OncoCyte

PAGERDUTY (NYSE:PD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty last released its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. Its revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. PagerDuty has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year. PagerDuty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAGERDUTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PD)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PagerDuty in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PagerDuty stock.

PagerDuty

G-III APPAREL GROUP (NASDAQ:GIII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business earned $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.9. G-III Apparel Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS G-III APPAREL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GIII)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for G-III Apparel Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” G-III Apparel Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GIII, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

G-III Apparel Group